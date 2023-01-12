Play-to-earn falling out of favor after 'massive shift in priority' — BGA survey

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Play-to-earn falling out of favor after 'massive shift in priority' — BGA survey

Cointelegraph By Ciaran Lyons
2023-01-12 14:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The blockchain gaming industry is experiencing a "massive shift," with the once-popular play-to-earn (P2E) model falling out of favor and focus directed now at improving gameplay experience, a new survey has found.
The survey results were included in a newly released annual report from the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) on Jan. 12, which was conducted with 347 professionals, representing 252 different projects or companies in the blockchain sector.
Most of the respondents were young adult males working for blockchain gaming companies in middle and top management positions, according to BGA.
One of the trends gleaned from the report was an apparent shift in how blockchain gaming executives viewed P2E as a driver for blockchain gaming adoption.
Graph showing factors that could impact blockchain gaming adoption. Source: BGA
In 2021, the report found 67.9% of respondents agreeing that P2Es would be the most significant growth driver of blockchain gaming. The latest survey found this number shrinking to just 22.5%.
Instead, gameplay improvements was seen as the biggest driver for adoption in 2023 with 35.7 of respondents saying gameplay improvements will be the industry's top priority.
Pedro Heddera, head of research and analytics at Dapp insights company Dappradar cited P2E’s fading out as a result of “falling crypto prices and upcoming free-to-earn games” paving the way for the new generation of web3 games, adding:
“2023 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year.”
Co-founder of web3 consulting company Blockminds Rowan Zwiers stated in the report that despite the previous hype achieved by P2E games during the first generation of blockchain gaming, the industry is currently in the midst of a “drawback to normalcy.”
Zwiers said that P2E models have “proven themselves unsustainable” but showed the need for the development of the next generation of more advanced blockchain gaming dynamics.
Meanwhile, Chief Investment Officer of Hartmann Metaverse Ventures Felix Hartmann said that “cheap point-and-click browser” P2E’s are no longer getting the funding they used to get as “capital has gotten smarter and more demanding.”
Hartmann suggested that venture capitalists are turning their attention to a better experience for gamers. He noted:
“More cutting-edge game studios integrating web3 and AI into Unreal Engine-based, high-fidelity games are seeing more traction.”
Despite the decline in popularity for P2E’s, co-founder of Mirai Labs Corey Wilton said that the “lovers” of the original P2E model will always exist, but it is clearly more profitable to create games that “captures the casual everyday gamer.”
The report highlighted that poor gameplay and the problem of blockchain gaming concepts not being understood were the biggest issues in blockchain gaming.
Overall, the blockchain gaming industry is still growing significantly, despite the extended crypto winter, according to a section of the report supported by DappRadar.
On-chain game transactions reached 7.4 billion, growing 37% from 2021 and a staggering 3,260% since 2020.
Key Takeaways for 2022. Source: DappRadar x BGA Games Report 2022
The report stated that the crypto winter has not impacted the number of blockchain gamers for existing games.
President of the Blockchain Games Alliance Sebastien Borget said this indicates to him that the industry is “putting players first,” more so focusing on the benefits of blockchain to the gaming industry over the volatile market.
View full text