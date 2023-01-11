DeFi Protocol Ondo Finance Sets Up Tokenized Corporate Bonds With Over 8% Yield on Stablecoins

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Protocol Ondo Finance Sets Up Tokenized Corporate Bonds With Over 8% Yield on Stablecoins

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-11 14:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Ondo Finance has launched three products that will allow stablecoin holders globally to invest directly in bonds and U.S. Treasuries.

Ondo estimated the regulated products could attract more than $100 billion in stablecoins, which currently may not be earning yields for their holders.

On Ondo’s site, the OUSG fund invests in short-term government treasuries, earning 4.2% per annum; the OSTB invests in short-term bonds, earning 5.45% per annum; and OYHG invests in high-yield corporate bonds, paying out 8% per annum to depositors. Fees for these funds are currently listed at 0.15%.

The funds deposited on Ondo will further be invested in relevant exchange-traded funds offered by BlackRock and PIMCO. Coinbase Custody will custody any stablecoins the fund holds, while Coinbase Prime will handle conversions between stablecoins and fiat.

The so-termed “blue chip” DeFi protocols such as Compound and Aave yield about 1-2% per year by investing in liquidity pools belonging to projects based on blockchains like Ethereum or Solana.

Newer uncollateralized lending protocols, on the other hand, offer yields in the 7-10% APR range, but these loans have been “experiencing higher-than-expected default rates” and are proving to be less transparent and riskier than many traditional bonds with comparable yields, according to Ondo.

“Large stablecoin holders, including start-ups and DAOs, are faced with a choice between having their purchasing power eroded away by inflation or taking too much risk with the current set of on-chain yield offerings," Nathan Allman, founder of Ondo Finance, said in a post.

The funds will process daily subscriptions and redemptions in stablecoins as well as traditional fiat, and investors will receive tokens on the Ethereum blockchain representing their ownership.

Over the past few years, crypto protocols such as Terra and several others advertised yields of over 20% that attracted billions in dollars from crypto hopefuls. These products eventually imploded as the model was unsustainable and often depended on printing tokens “rewards” from thin air that had no intrinsic value.

View full text