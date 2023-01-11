Binance Wins Seventh Approval in Europe, Registers With Swedish Regulator

Binance has registered with Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, making the Nordic country the seventh European jurisdiction in which the crypto exchange has been granted approval.

Swedish residents will now be able to buy and sell crypto in euros, access Binance's staking service and use the exchange's Visa card, among many other services, Binance announced on Wednesday.

The registration in Sweden follows Binance's registration in France, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Cyprus and Poland.

At the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Mortiz on Wednesday, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said that the firm intends to continue its scaling plans, with goals of increasing its headcount by 15% to 30%.

Zhao said that Binance grew from 3,000 to 8,000 people in 2022. This would mean the exchange is in stark contrast to many of its peers who have been downsizing employee numbers in recent months, a trend which looks set to continue in 2023.

Read more: Judge Allows Binance US Bid to Buy Voyager Assets to Advance