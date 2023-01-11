Exchange
Gala Games Deletes Tweet Announcing Partnership With Hollywood Star The Rock; Native Token Drops

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-11 12:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Gala Games' native token, GALA, stumbled after the blockchain-based gaming platform Gala Games deleted a tweet announcing a partnership with A-list Hollywood stars.

Monday's tweet that the company was working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mark Wahlberg helped lift GALA over 70% to $0.051, the highest since Sept. 13, CoinDesk data show. Gala Games deleted the tweet without any explanation, and the token is now more than 20% lower at $0.039.

"We are, as you’re reading this, developing two films with the Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) and Mark Wahlberg! Two absolutely huge forces in the entertainment industry. You’ve seen their work on screen, but I think their presence might be even more powerful off the screen and we are so happy to get the chance to work with them," the now-deleted tweet said, according to an image posted on Discord.

The tweet added that under the partnership, users within the Gala ecosystem would be able to scan a QR code to buy movie tickets for Dwayne's movies and win digital prizes on Netflix.

CoinDesk reached out to Gala Games on their official Twitter handle and awaited a response at press time.

The company's silence has drawn the ire of crypto enthusiasts on Twitter, with several handles questioning the genuineness of the initial announcement and calling for shorting, or taking investment positions that bet on a decline in, the cryptocurrency.

  
Short $GALA ??? This big tweat deleted by Twiter #GALA FIlm with big star artist Just gimic^^ #GALAUSDT #Crypto #cryptocurrency https://t.co/o6cE1uhY8v pic.twitter.com/hqG4VQBG46
— PenPenTwo (@PenPenTwo) 
  January 9, 2023

The funding rates in the perpetual futures market tied to the GALA token were profoundly negative early Wednesday, indicating a bearish bias in the market.

Paid every eight hours, funding rates refer to the cost of holding bullish long or bearish short positions. A negative figure implies shorts are paying longs to keep the position open and the leverage is skewed on the bearish side.

"Gala’s perp funding rate trades deeply negative, a sign that some traders expect prices to resume lower in the near future. If not, then we could see a lot of short covering as perp open interest has exploded," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport, said.

GALA still leads the rally in gaming tokens

Despite the pullback, GALA is still up over 130% for the month, leading the rally among gaming tokens.

Ethereum-based virtual reality gaming platform The Sandbox's SAND has risen 30%, while Decentraland's MANA has gained 22%. Other notable gaming coins with double-digit gains are play-to-earn giant Axie Inifinity's AXS token, Yield Guild Games' YGG and Illuvium's ILV tokens.

GALA's performance is noteworthy, considering its triple-digit rally outshines the 80% surge in LDO, the governance token of liquid staking giant Lido Finance. LDO topped the list of best-performing cryptocurrencies with a market value above $1 billion. Market leaders bitcoin and ether have chalked up a meager 5% and 11% gains.

The uptick in gaming tokens, a high-risk sub-sector that took center stage during the tail end of the 2021 bull market, perhaps indicates a risk revival in the crypto market.

View full text