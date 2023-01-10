DCG CEO Barry Silbert Addresses Speculation in Letter to Shareholders

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DCG CEO Barry Silbert Addresses Speculation in Letter to Shareholders

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2023-01-11 11:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On Jan. 10, DCG CEO Barry Silbert reflected on the state of the crypto industry and the increasing waves of speculation about his firm in the wake of the FTX fallout and contagion.
Silbert acknowledged that 2022 was a tough year and DCG and its subsidiaries were not immune to the effects of the present turmoil.
In a veiled stab at the critics, he added that it has been a challenging one.
“It has been challenging to have my integrity and good intentions questioned after spending a decade pouring everything into this company and the space with an unrelenting focus on doing things the right way.”
I’ve been reflecting quite a bit about the past year, the state of the industry and where things go from here.
Here is an update to address those reflections, other developments and some speculation about @DCGco (1/10)https://t.co/xEohthubvD
— Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) January 10, 2023

DCG Under Fire

Digital Currency Group has been in the spotlight recently as it is the parent company of the embattled Genesis crypto lending firm. It is also the parent company of Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto asset fund manager.
Genesis suspended loan originations and redemptions in mid-November, causing problems with the Gemini exchange, which had $900 million in outstanding loans with the firm.
Earlier this month, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss gave Silbert an ultimatum to pay up what was owed. On Jan. 10, Winklevoss called for the removal of Silbert as CEO, claiming that he has been unwilling to find a solution.
In his own letter, Silbert said DCG owed Genesis Capital $447.5 million and 4,550 BTC (worth roughly $78 million), which matures in May 2023. DCG borrowed $500 million between January and May 2022 at interest rates of 10%-12%, he added.
Regarding the relationship with FTX, he said DCG made a small equity investment of $250,000 in the defunct exchange’s Series B in July 2021.
“DCG held a trading account with FTX with less than 1% of all our trading volume transacted on that platform,” he continued.

Grayscale Exposure

DCG also has shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and it is this that has rattled observers. According to a Nov. 24 report from the Financial Times, DCG has bought $722 million worth of GBTC since March 2021.
Furthermore, the investment was funded by loans from Genesis. Grayscale’s BTC Trust is currently trading at a discount of -38.5%. Silbert concluded that the firm is still current with its loan repayments.
“DCG has not borrowed from Genesis Capital since May 2022, has never missed an interest payment, and is current on all loans outstanding.”
The post DCG CEO Barry Silbert Addresses Speculation in Letter to Shareholders appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text