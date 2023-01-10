copy link
Binance.US Cleared to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Out of Bankruptcy: Reuters
Nick Baker - CoinDesk
2023-01-10 23:22
A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Binance.US's deal to purchase crypto lender Voyager Digital for about $1 billion, Reuters reported.
Voyager initially agreed to sell itself to FTX, but reopened the bidding process after Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed in November. Binance.US swooped in with the winning offer in December.
