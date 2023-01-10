copy link
create picture
more
Bipartisan Group of US Senators Calls for Independent Examiner to Investigate FTX
Nelson Wang - CoinDesk
2023-01-10 20:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A bipartisan group of four U.S. senators has sent a letter to the judge in the FTX bankruptcy case calling for an independent examiner to be appointed.
The group is urging Judge John Dorsey to support a motion to appoint an examiner “to have full authority and resources to conduct a thorough, objective, investigation of the activities that led to the collapse of FTX.”
This is a developing story.
View full text