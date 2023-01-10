Crypto.com Delists Tether’s USDT Stablecoin for Canadian Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto.com Delists Tether’s USDT Stablecoin for Canadian Users

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2023-01-10 18:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto.com, one of the world’s top exchanges by volume, will delist Tether’s dollar-linked stablecoin, USDT, from its trading platform for users based in Canada, according to an email sent by the firm to customers.
The company made the decision “in accordance with instructions from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) as part of our pre-registration undertaking for a restricted dealer license,” a spokesperson for the exchange said in an email.
USDT is getting delisted from Crypto_com
All USDT trading pairs, transactions, deposits and withdrawals will be delisted by Jan. 31, 1 p.m. EST, the email continues. All remaining USDT user deposits on the exchange after that time will be converted to Circle-issued USDC.
Crypto.com’s action comes as regulators around the world are tightening scrutiny into centralized exchanges in the wake of the dramatic collapse of FTX, while at the same time competition between top stablecoins grows.
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the country’s top securities regulatory body consisting of regulators from 10 provinces and three territories , said last month it would strengthen its oversight over crypto exchanges by “expanding existing requirements’ for trading platforms operating in the country. The CSA said that it “continues to monitor and assess the presence and role of stablecoins in Canadian capital markets," according to a press release.
USDT is the most popular stablecoin with a market capitalization of $66 billion, and it is in a fierce competition for market share with USDC ($44 billion market cap) and the Paxos-issued Binance USD ($16 billion market cap). The token is an integral tool for the cryptocurrency market to facilitate trading, but controversies around its issuer Tether and the assets ostensibly backing its value have abounded for as long as it’s been around.
Crypto analyst John Paul Koning told CoinDesk that Canadian digital asset trading platforms have been historically reluctant to list USDT. Coinberry prohibited USDT from its platform, as did Wealthsimple, according to documents filed to the CSA in 2021.
View full text