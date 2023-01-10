Twitter Suspends Official LooksRare NFT Marketplace Account

Twitter has suspended LooksRare's NFT marketplace account.

Zodd, co-founder of LooksRare, stated that they are working to restore the situation.

LooksRare's native token LOOKS has not been affected by the situation.

The official Twitter account for the NFT trading platform LooksRare was suspended shortly after subscribing to “Twitter Blue,” the social media platform’s verification mark. In response to this, Zodd, the pseudonymous co-founder of LooksRare reaffirms that a support ticket has been sent and that the team is working to restore the account.

Amid these reports, another Twitter account belonging to Ryan Selkis, the creator of Messari, was reinstated after it was mistakenly “permanently suspended.”

Selkis claimed that censorship on Twitter has gotten “way worse” since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company last year. He drew attention to other accounts impersonating him that are still up while his was taken down, calling it “a sign of decay” of Twitter.

Being mistaken as a “suspicious” account has become increasingly common in the crypto industry. Experts, therefore, cite the importance of users remaining vigilant for policy changes on social media and adapting to them when needed.

Platform administrators are also advised to be ready to respond quickly to any issues that arise and take immediate action to address any potential threats.

According to digital asset proponents, the LooksRare incident is a case in point, as it shows the value of maintaining a good public image and engaging with customers promptly. According to them, making sure that appropriate protocols are followed can help users stay ahead of the curve and avoid any often upsetting misunderstandings.

On the other side, as all this goes on, LooksRare`s native token LOOKS has not been affected despite the uncertainties. LOOKS` price today is $0.169239 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,947,506.

LooksRare is up 0.77% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 469,539,052 LOOKS coins and a max. supply of 1,000,000,000 LOOKS coins. This is according to the cryptocurrency tracking platform, Coinmaketcap.