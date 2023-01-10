UK ‘Fully Behind’ Stablecoin for Wholesale Settlements, Says Treasury Official

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK ‘Fully Behind’ Stablecoin for Wholesale Settlements, Says Treasury Official

Camomile Shumba - CoinDesk
2023-01-10 13:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The U.K. Government is “fully behind” a stablecoin for wholesale settlements that occur between banks, Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary, said in a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday.
The stablecoin – a digital asset backed by fiat currency – would not be issued by the government, but instead by a third party provider, Griffith told the Treasury Committee.
"I want to see us establish a regime and this is within the FSMB (Financial Services and Markets Bill) for the wholesale use for payment purposes of stablecoins," said Griffith, adding that the government is "a long way down the road with" this plan.
The wide-ranging FSMB is currently being debated in Parliament and will give regulators more power over crypto, including stablecoins. The bill should be ready for passage by Easter, Griffith had previously said.
Lenders around the world have been moving forward with issuing stablecoins for settlements. Japan’s largest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Trust, for one, looks set to issue a stablecoin for settlements in February. In the U.S., a group of larger banks in November began working with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to test using digital tokens that represent the dollar for settlements.
The U.K. Treasury is launching a consultation on what issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for wholesale and retail payments will look like, but Griffith believes that the stablecoin will “get there first.” Treasury will also issue a consultation on further regulating the crypto space in the coming weeks, something that lawmakers have been calling for following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
Despite the FTX collapse, the U.K. government continues to have its eyes set on establishing that country as a crypto hub, said Griffith, and wants to allow space for this “potentially disruptive game changing technology that can challenge but also turbocharge all of those (financial) industries."
CoinDesk has reached out to the Treasury for more information.
View full text