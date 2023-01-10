Shiba Inu Is Ranked as Second Most Secure Crypto Project

CertiK ranked Shiba Inu as the second most secure crypto project.

The social activity surrounding SHIB has increased in anticipation of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch.

SHIB is currently trading hands at $0.000008836 after a 0.75% increase in price.

The blockchain security pioneer known as CertiK revealed in their Web3 Security Leaderboard report that it ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the 2nd most secure crypto project. Shiba Inu received a score of 93, which landed it the 2nd spot right behind Polygon.

The report took into consideration SHIB’s relative security, market performance, and social sentiment. The social activity surrounding SHIB has increased in anticipation of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch. There have been hints that the launch will happen in early 2023.

Some of the factors that counted in favor of Siba Inu were its decentralization, its large market cap, the fact that it is long-running, its high social following, and the fact that it offers bug bounties.

In addition to this, Shiba Inu secured the number one spot in the top 10 watchlisted DEX projects on CertiK. It is believed that SHIB’s decentralized exchange contributed to its top ranking, leaving behind other popular platforms like 1Inch and PancakeSwap.

The crypto market tracking website CoinMarketCap indicates that SHIB is currently trading hands at $0.000008836 after a 0.75% increase in price over the last 24 hours. The meme coin is also still in the green by more than 8% over the last seven days.

SHIB was able to strengthen against the crypto market leader Bitcoin (BTC) by about 0.28% over the last day. Also in the green zone is SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume which currently stands at $342,099,283 after a more than 60% increase since yesterday.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.

