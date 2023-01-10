Shiba Inu Is Ranked as Second Most Secure Crypto Project

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Is Ranked as Second Most Secure Crypto Project

Danielle du Toit - CoinEdition
2023-01-10 12:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • CertiK ranked Shiba Inu as the second most secure crypto project.
  • The social activity surrounding SHIB has increased in anticipation of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch.
  • SHIB is currently trading hands at $0.000008836 after a 0.75% increase in price.
The blockchain security pioneer known as CertiK revealed in their Web3 Security Leaderboard report that it ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the 2nd most secure crypto project. Shiba Inu received a score of 93, which landed it the 2nd spot right behind Polygon.
The report took into consideration SHIB’s relative security, market performance, and social sentiment. The social activity surrounding SHIB has increased in anticipation of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch. There have been hints that the launch will happen in early 2023.
Some of the factors that counted in favor of Siba Inu were its decentralization, its large market cap, the fact that it is long-running, its high social following, and the fact that it offers bug bounties.
In addition to this, Shiba Inu secured the number one spot in the top 10 watchlisted DEX projects on CertiK. It is believed that SHIB’s decentralized exchange contributed to its top ranking, leaving behind other popular platforms like 1Inch and PancakeSwap.
The crypto market tracking website CoinMarketCap indicates that SHIB is currently trading hands at $0.000008836 after a 0.75% increase in price over the last 24 hours. The meme coin is also still in the green by more than 8% over the last seven days.
SHIB was able to strengthen against the crypto market leader Bitcoin (BTC) by about 0.28% over the last day. Also in the green zone is SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume which currently stands at $342,099,283 after a more than 60% increase since yesterday.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
Shiba Inu Is Ranked as Second Most Secure Crypto Project appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text