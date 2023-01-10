Ripple exec expects more crypto acquisitions by TradFi in 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple exec expects more crypto acquisitions by TradFi in 2023

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-01-10 13:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The cryptocurrency industry will see increased consolidation in 2023 as healthier companies acquire more crypto and blockchain companies, according to a senior executive at Ripple.
Sendi Young, Ripple’s managing director for Europe, took to Twitter on Jan. 9 to share a set of industry predictions for 2023, expressing confidence about crypto in the near future.
According to Young’s forecast, the coming year will bring many acquisitions in the blockchain and crypto industry, which will help such companies and startups fill the gaps in their capabilities. The acquisitions will further strengthen the industry in the aftermath of casualties like the FTX collapse as well as other issues experienced by firms like Celcius, Voyager, Three Arrows Capital and others, the Ripple exec noted.
Young also predicted that cryptocurrency and blockchain firms will be increasingly acquired by traditional financial (TradFi) companies and other established companies in 2023.
Cast your vote now!
Young’s predictions about the state of crypto acquisitions in 2023 come amid the increasing interest by traditional finance giants in buying subsidiaries of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX. As many as 117 financial and strategic counterparties have expressed willingness to purchase one or more of FTX’s branches like FTX Japan, FTX Europe, LedgerX and Embed, according to a court filing from Jan. 8.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen some major acquisitions recently, with Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital acquiring Argo Blockchain’s flagship mining facility Helios for $65 million in late December. According to Novogratz, the Helios mining deal was a transformative acquisition for Galaxy as the firm works to increase its exposure to the Bitcoin (BTC) mining sector.
Among other predictions, Young also forecasted that 2023 will see greater adoption of fiat-backed stablecoins as institutions realize the benefits of blockchain for real-time merchant settlement.
At the same time, central bank digital currencies will also “come of age,” the exec predicted, adding that the FTX collapse has further triggered the need for nations to establish a “dependable digital settlement asset as a secure alternative to other crypto solutions.”
View full text