Another One? Wyre Imposes Up to 90% Withdrawal Limit as Shutdown Rumors Intensify

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Another One? Wyre Imposes Up to 90% Withdrawal Limit as Shutdown Rumors Intensify

Rue Abernai - DailyCoin
2023-01-10 13:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Crypto payment platform Wyre has imposed an up to 90% withdrawal limit on its users.
  • The company said this move is “in the best interest of our community.” The firm is “exploring strategic options” to better “navigate the current market environment.”
  • Wyre CEO Yanni Giannaros has changed positions and is now Executive Chairman.
  • Leaked Giannaros’ internal letter to employees suggests that the company plans to shut down its operations in the coming weeks.
Crypto payment platform Wyre has changed its withdrawals policy, allowing users to take out no more than 90% of their funds.
Wyre said that the move to impose withdrawal limits is “in the best interest of our community” and is part of the company’s plans to explore “strategic options” to better “navigate the current market environment.”
“We sincerely appreciate the support and positive sentiments from our community as well as the crypto ecosystem at large as we pursue options that will enable Wyre to flourish. Our operations continue and we will share information with the community as it is available,” Wyre said on Twitter.
The company also announced that its CEO Yanni Giannaros has moved to the Executive Chairman position. Former Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer Stephen Cheng have become the interim CEO.
Wyre, founded in 2013, was close to being acquired by e-commerce startup Bolt for $1.5 billion in April last year. However, the current bear market made Bolt scrap those plans in September.
According to some reports, the failed deal has made Wyre make the decision to shut down in the next coming weeks. Though the reports are unconfirmed, the former CEO Giannaros told employees in an internal company letter that they should “brace themselves for the fact that we will need to unwind the business over the next couple of weeks.”
Wyre’s troubles have been escalated by MetaMask removing the crypto payments platform from its mobile aggregator, which allows users to buy crypto directly from the wallet. MetaMask announced the news last Thursday and warned users to “please do not use Wyre.”

On the Flipside

  • It’s unclear whether Wyre is actually shutting down. But that wouldn’t be a surprise since crypto volumes have crashed dramatically since last year.

Why You Should Care

Wyre has been one of the largest crypto payment platforms in the last few years. Their seeming inability to weather the current crypto market tells a lot about the conditions crypto companies face.
You Might Also Like:
Barry Silbert’s DCG Faces SEC and DOJ Investigation Over Internal Transfers
View full text