Poor Bitcoin Market Liquidity Keeps Crypto Whales at Bay

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Poor Bitcoin Market Liquidity Keeps Crypto Whales at Bay

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-10 10:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto whales, or large traders, are staying on the sidelines of the bitcoin (BTC) market despite a risk reset in traditional markets because thin liquidity is making transacting without impacting the cryptocurrency's price difficult.
In signs of the increasing appetite for risk, stocks have gathered upside traction while the U.S. dollar has taken a beating on optimism that China’s reopening is gaining steam and the Federal Reserve may be close to winding up its liquidity-tightening cycle. In crypto, however, market depth – a measure of an asset's price resilience to large orders – is relatively low and discouraging activity.
"Aggregated 2% BTC market depth has dropped by almost half to around 8,000 BTC from 14,000 BTC at the end of October," analysts at Bitfinex, one of the top 10 centralized cryptocurrency exchanges by volumes, wrote in the Jan. 9 issue of the market report. "In other words, a large order of the same USD value or size placed today will have more than twice the impact on price in contrast to two months ago."
Crypto pundits typically keep track of the 2% market depth to assess liquidity conditions. The gauge represents a collection of the buy and sell orders within 2% of the mid-price – the average of the bid and the ask/offer prices being quoted at a given time.
"This is very discouraging for whales and larger trading firms actively trading crypto purely as an alternative publicly traded market," the analysts said.
The chart, sourced from Paris-based Kaiko Research, shows bitcoin's 2% market depth across major exchanges, including Bitfinex, crashed from around 11,000 BTC to about 6,000 BTC after Sam Bankman Fried's FTX exchange, formerly the world's third-largest, and its sister concern Alameda Research went bust in early November.
The depth has since remained below 10,000 BTC.
"Alameda Research was one of the largest market makers in crypto, providing billions of dollars worth of liquidity for high-cap and low-cap tokens alike. We now know that the entire trading operation was funded by funds siphoned directly from FTX's clients," Kaiko's analysts said in the latest quarterly review, referring to the shallow market depth as the "Alameda gap in liquidity."
Other prominent market makers like Wintermute, Genesis and Amber Group also had exposure to FTX and have been adversely impacted by the exchange's bankruptcy.
The unwillingness of whales to participate in the market due to poor liquidity is evident from dwindling daily trading volumes on centralized exchanges (CEX).
Trading activity has cooled with poor liquidity keeping whales on sidelines. (Kaiko Research)
"While daily CEX volume has always fluctuated, the period between Nov. 25 to Dec. 25 had the lowest aggregated daily trading volume for a 30-day period (discounting the holiday period to avoid skewing the data)," analysts at Bitfinex said, citing data sourced from Kaiko.

BTC, the most liquid cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by market capitalization, remains the most liquid cryptocurrency. Whales, therefore, are likely to prefer it over other coins when they return to the crypto market.
Bitcoin, ether remains the most liquid cryptocurrencies. (Kaiko Research) (Kaiko Research)
The above chart by Kaiko Research compares the top 28 tokens by market value with their respective liquidity ranks, calculated using market depths, bid-ask spreads and trading volumes.
The dog-themed cryptocurrency DOGE, which is quite popular among retail investors, scaling solution Polygon's MATIC and Chainlink's LINK have better liquidity rankings than their market caps.
View full text