Cointelegraph’s Accelerator Program launches and is seeking Web3 startups

The Web3 space is growing rapidly, and new startups are emerging daily. Overall investment into Web3 projects skyrocketed to $30 billion in 2021 and $36 billion in 2022, even amid the market crisis. While many projects have good ideas and a strong value proposition to bring to the space, this is a challenging field riddled with competition and a lack of trust from the broader audience.

Cointelegraph has established itself as a leader in the digital asset, Metaverse and emerging technologies media business since 2013, and is now looking to help other rising stars reach their full potential. Cointelegraph is delighted to introduce its Accelerator Program — a startup booster leveraging Cointelegraph’s capabilities as a strong media and strategic partner for promising Web3 companies.

Paul Solntsev, Head of Cointelegraph Accelerator, shared:

“We are excited to expand our product suite with the Accelerator Program, bringing more knowledge and education to our worldwide audience, especially regarding emerging tech startups and evolutions in Web3. We welcome companies with strong convictions and innovative projects to apply for the program and join our partner network to bring long-lasting value to the industry.”

Cointelegraph Accelerator will leverage the expertise of the global Cointelegraph team, counting more than 150 people working and developing media products in 11 languages. The program targets decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), GameFi, Web3 social, cross-chain and layer-2 solutions, and other segments of the broader Web3 industry. The program has already onboarded more than a dozen companies, and has now publicly opened the application process for new candidates to join.

What is the Cointelegraph Accelerator Program?

While many accelerator programs focus on advisory followed by monetary investments, Cointelegraph takes a different route. Through the Accelerator Program, participants will be able to receive contributions from Cointelegraph in the form of media products that are available on the platform’s ecosystem. The media offerings are diverse and include standard advertorial products as well as individually tailored special projects, educational materials, native content integrations and much more.

One of the program’s key features is that it will be run by a separate commercial arm that is completely independent of Cointelegraph’s editorial team of journalists, and startups will be able to participate in the program in exchange for their projects’ native tokens or equity, subject to specific conditions. By doing so, Cointelegraph will align its interest toward the projects’ success and growth in token value.

The program’s strategic support will normally run from 9 to 24 months and will be based on the startup’s roadmap milestones, marketing and strategic goals.

With long-term success in mind, the Accelerator Program aims to bring significant, long-lasting brand exposure to participating projects. Cointelegraph will also leverage its vast partner network to offer comprehensive, 360-degree marketing strategy support to the program’s portfolio of projects.

This support comes in various shapes and forms. Depending on each individual project’s needs, Cointelegraph can offer support not only in marketing and branding but also with introductions to investors, exchanges, market makers, technological partners, and online and offline events.

How to participate

Projects that can take part in the Accelerator Program are usually between the pre-seed and series A stage and need to have either built a minimum viable product or launched a working product. A well-outlined roadmap and project documentation with clearly defined utility for the token is also required.

In order to become part of the Cointelegraph Accelerator Program, projects should visit the official Accelerator Program website, where they can familiarize themselves with what Cointelegraph offers as a recognized media leader and brand-establishment partner, and then apply.

Ideally, Cointelegraph is looking to support projects in their early stages of development that have already designed a product ready for market. For startups that have a strong team and a valuable product, and are looking to access one of the largest audiences in the space with an established network of investors and other partners, then the Accelerator Program is the right choice.

Building a sustainable Web3 future together

As the crypto space grows and evolves, Web3 is steadily inching toward becoming globally accessible. However, startups still need help to secure a smooth entry point, a solid following, and create a dedicated community around their products.

Cointelegraph is set on pushing Web3’s development further, and partnering up with innovative companies is the way to go. Cointelegraph is excited to be part of this future and cannot wait to see what Web3 startups have in store.

Cointelegraph’s Accelerator Program offers solid media and brand support for startups to take advantage of. As the crypto space continues to grow, establishing oneself as a recognizable name is of utmost importance, and Cointelegraph is here to help.

Registration for the Accelerator Program is open now for building the future of Web3 together.