Bitcoin's Modest Rally Sends Crypto-Related Stocks Sharply Higher

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin's Modest Rally Sends Crypto-Related Stocks Sharply Higher

Stephen Alpher - CoinDesk
2023-01-09 17:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
"Never short a dull market" is a favorite axiom of veteran traders, and it's proven true once again as a gain for bitcoin (BTC) – stuck in a very tight range for the past month – has set off an explosive move higher in crypto-related stocks including Coinbase (COIN) and Marathon Digital (MARA).
The recipient of a number of downgrades and price target cuts to start the year, crypto exchange Coinbase is higher by 15% today and now up nearly 25% from an all-time low hit earlier in 2023.
With most of the miners having begun the year priced as if they will follow peers Core Scientific (CORZ) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK) into either bankruptcy protection or some other form of restructuring, bitcoin's modest advance is having a big effect on Monday. Marathon is higher by 24% and the company formerly known as Riot Blockchain, Riot Platforms (RIOT), is up 18.5%. Hut 8 (HUT), Hive Blockchain (HIVE), and Bit Digital (BTBT) are all ahead more than 20%. While up just 4.6% Monday, Argo has quadrupled in value since agreeing to a bailout from Galaxy Digital (BRPHF).
While the moves seem impressive, all of the above names have suffered declines above 80% over the past year, so today's gains hardly amount to a blip on a longer-term chart.
As for bitcoin, it had been flatlining in the mid-$16,000 area since early December, but has managed to claw its way to $17,300 at press time, up about 5% for 2023.
As for other industry players on Monday, MicroStrategy (MSTR) is up 11%, and the ADRs of Galaxy Digital gained 10%.
View full text