Cardano Founders Will Open New Hospital Accepting ADA Payments In 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has announced the inauguration of the “Hoskinson Mental Health and Wellness Clinic,” a new hospital.
  • The Cardano ecosystem’s currency, ADA, will be accepted as payment for medical services at the new hospital. However, the Cardano designer has not stated whether he accepts other major crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
Customers can use ADA to pay for medical services at Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson’s new hospital.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has announced the opening of “Hoskinson Mental Health and Wellness Clinic,” a new hospital. He announced the development a few days ago and stated that the hospital will open in February 2023.
Next Month, open for business pic.twitter.com/yj2pHqLdpl
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 6, 2023
Notably, Mr. Charles Hoskinson revealed that the new hospital will accept ADA, the Cardano ecosystem’s currency, as payment for medical services. However, the Cardano creator did not say whether he takes other big crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
Charles Hoskinson’s hospital is located in Wyoming, USA, according to the website. The hospital offers a wide range of medical services to its patients, including mental health care, women’s health, preventive health care, cancer screening, diet/nutrition, and care. Heart.
The medical center also focuses on older patients’ longevity, biological food supplements, diet, exercise, and medical therapy. The clinic is partially operational and will resume normal operations next month. According to the company’s LinkedIn page, the hospital now employs roughly 10 people and is aiming to expand its workforce.
In addition to the intention to implement ADA in new hospitals, Charles Hoskinson has recently made measures to bring the wave of ADA adoption closer to practical demands. In October 2022, he announced the opening of a Nessie restaurant and a whiskey lounge in Wyoming, both of which accept ADA as payment.
However, several customers were dissatisfied with the decision to accept ADA as a payment method. One division advised Charles Hoskinson to use Cardano-based alternative payment methods such as DJED, Cardano’s first algorithmic stablecoin.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
