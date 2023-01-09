CoinDesk Research’s 2022 Annual Crypto Review

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CoinDesk Research’s 2022 Annual Crypto Review

George Kaloudis - CoinDesk
2023-01-09 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

As with all financial assets, market performance is usually the first thing that comes to mind when considering a “year in review.” Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) followed a blistering 2021 with a 65% and 67% pullback in 2022.

As for macro assets, their correlation behavior with bitcoin remains an unfinished story. Only bonds ended the year within an uncorrelated band to bitcoin while stock indices maintained a somewhat positive correlation, and the U.S. dollar index maintained a somewhat negative correlation.

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

These market performance difficulties leaked into bitcoin mining companies as a perfect storm of headwinds led most of the publicly traded bitcoin mining companies to cede an immense amount of value. Of the five largest public bitcoin miners measured by bitcoin hashrate, the best performer was CleanSpark which still lost 79%. Bitcoin’s hashrate marched steadily upward as mining machines purchased in the throes of the bull market came online and that, combined with poor bitcoin price performance, led to general difficulties in the mining industry.

That said, the amount of venture funding raised by blockchain and crypto companies increased in 2022, almost touching $30 billion. While the growth was far slower than it was in 2021, there was still plenty of venture capital invested as the venture funds that raised funds in 2021 needed to deploy that dry powder in 2022.

In the year of the bear market, we can find solace in the technology that continued to develop. The talk of the town for Ethereum was the successful implementation of the Merge which moved the second-biggest cryptocurrency from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Meanwhile Bitcoin ticked along, with more nodes enforcing 2021’s Taproot upgrade while adding some exciting potential use cases to the Lightning Network – its commerce layer – through growth of the network and the announcement of Taro by Lightning Labs.

Meanwhile it was a strange year in the world of policy. While massive legislative efforts like the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill have crept closer to becoming law, few nations have actually implemented any new laws providing broad clarity for the treatment of digital assets. However, the massive failures in 2022 are likely to create new pressure for regulators to actually do something about the sector.

From a regulatory perspective, we’ve seen a majority of Ethereum transactions comply with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted the Tornado Cash mixer program in August which led to one of its developers, Alexey Pertsev, being arrested.

And of course, any discussion of crypto in 2022 would be incomplete without discussing our first proper Crypto Credit Crisis, which began with a glut of crypto lenders promising yield to customers in exchange for deposits and culminated with the arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the U.S. of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). It was years in the making and it’s hardly the first credit crisis in financial history, but this one is definitively crypto’s.

You can find this and more in CoinDesk Research’s 2022 Annual Crypto Review here.

View full text