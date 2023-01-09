Exchange
First Mover Americas: DCG Probed For Genesis Transfers

Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-09 13:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 843 +31.4 ▲ 3.9% Bitcoin (BTC) $17,241 +315.3 ▲ 1.9% Ethereum (ETH) $1,320 +58.6 ▲ 4.6% S&P 500 futures 3,931.25 +15.8 ▲ 0.4% FTSE 100 7,691.39 −8.1 ▼ 0.1% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.57% ▼ 0.2 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

Top Stories

Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Eastern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The entities are examining financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis unit. The prosecutors with the DOJ's Eastern District of New York office have requested interviews and documents from DCG and Genesis, the report said, while the SEC appears to be in a similarly early stage of its own inquiry. The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said that neither Genesis nor DCG, which is also the parent company to CoinDesk, have "been accused of wrongdoing."
Solana (SOL) and cardano (ADA) outpaced the broader crypto market amid signs of recovery over the weekend. SOL and ADA were up over 15% on Monday morning, before seeing a slight price retreat as traders took profits. Solana was buoyed over the past week as some projects – most notably the Shiba Inu-themed Bonk (BONK) – saw massive hype and adoption within the ecosystem. On-chain data shows daily active users of Solana increased by over 40% in the past two weeks, from nearly 300,000 users in late December to over 525,000 wallets as of Monday.
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager has defended its $1 billion plan to sell assets to Binance.US, calling criticisms “hypocrisy and chutzpah” based on unverified speculation, two legal filings posted late Sunday night show. The plan has been opposed by Alameda Research, the trading arm of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, as well as the SEC, DOJ and numerous state-level regulators, with a hearing due to be held at a New York bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

Chart of the Day

Glassnode
  • The chart shows the seven-day moving average of blockchain analytics firm Glassnode's miner position change metric going back to November 2021. The metric gauges the 30-day change in bitcoin held in miners' addresses.
  • The metric has recently turned positive in a sign of renewed holding by those responsible for mining the cryptocurrency.
Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

  • Hive Earned 184 BTC From Curtailing Its Power Use in December — That's Almost As Much As it Mined
  • Jefferies Downgrades Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital on Construction Delays
  • U.S. Investigators Subpoena Hedge Funds in Binance Money-Laundering Probe: Report
