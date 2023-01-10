The NFT Market Saw 531K Organic Trades In The Past Week

The past week saw the highest amount of organic NFT traders since the beginning of July 2022, with 531K organic trades, and 7K trades suspected with wash trading. The organic NFT trade during the past week saw an average of $354/trade.

