ParaSpace Integrates Chainlink NFT Floor Price Feeds

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Friday that ParaSpace, an NFT financialization protocol, has integrated Chainlink NFT Floor Price Feeds on the Ethereum mainnet. This integration provides ParaSpace users with access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds and helps enable the ParaSpace platform to calculate collateral amounts for users to borrow against their NFTs. With Chainlink NFT Floor Price Feeds, ParaSpace users can have stronger assurances that collateral calculations are based on high-quality, unbiased, and tamper-proof NFT floor price data.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.099 at press time.