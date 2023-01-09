Illuvium integrates Chainlink VRF

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Friday that the gaming studio Illuvium has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF). The integration is designed to help build a provably fair lucky draw experience that's underpinned by verifiable proof of randomness.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.099 at press time.