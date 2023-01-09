copy link
create picture
more
Illuvium integrates Chainlink VRF
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2023-01-09 09:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Friday that the gaming studio Illuvium has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF). The integration is designed to help build a provably fair lucky draw experience that's underpinned by verifiable proof of randomness.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.099 at press time.
View full text