Pancakeswap submits a new emission confirmation vote on Aptos

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Friday that it has submitted a new proposal that seeks for PancakeSwap to continue its multichain deployment on Aptos, and further the goal of becoming a multichain one-stop shop for all things DeFi. Chefs have been monitoring and optimizing the liquidity levels on Aptos and aim to get further visibility within the Aptos ecosystem to attract additional Aptos-based projects to deploy on PancakeSwap. Furthermore, PancakeSwap will look to bring more of its existing and build-on future products to Aptos to attract more projects with a more competitive offering. Finally, PancakeSwap will be looking to leverage its strength on BNB Chain to attract Aptos-based projects to BNB Chain and vice-versa, so as to improve CAKE burn.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 5% today and is currently trading at $3.451.