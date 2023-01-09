Mastercard launches a web3 musical artist accelerator program on Polygon

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Friday that Mastercard is launching a spotlight program for emerging musical artists built on its blockchain. The program is designed to help up-and-coming creators tap into the power of Web3 and blockchain technologies.

The Mastercard Artist Accelerator program will kick off in Spring 2023 and will prepare five emerging artists—such as musicians, DJs, and producers—with the tools, skills, and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy. The artists will gain exclusive access to special events, music releases and more.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 6.5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.8552.







