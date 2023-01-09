copy link
Avalanche-based NFTs are now available on Shopify
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2023-01-09 09:44
The Avalanche team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that Avalanche-based NFTs are now available on Shopify through Venly Shopify NFT, a merchant app. Thanks to this latest development, merchants can easily design, mint, and sell NFTs in just a few clicks, diversifying their stores' offerings to customers. Buying and selling NFTs for customers will be as seamless as the merchant’s existing experience, as Avalanche is able to finalize near-instantly and at a low cost, the Avalanche team added. With the Venly app, Shopify merchants with minimal technical knowledge can design and sell Avalanche NFTs with little effort.
