Logan Paul Abandons Plans to Sue Coffeezilla and Vows to Make Things Right for CryptoZoo Investors

Connor Sephton - CoinMarketCap
2023-01-09 10:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Listen to the CoinMarketRecap podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts
Logan Paul has apparently abandoned plans to take legal action against a crypto YouTuber.
The influencer faced some unwelcome scrutiny after Coffeezilla released a three-part investigation into CryptoZoo, his as-yet-unlaunched NFT game.
Coffeezilla had described the embattled project as a scam, and alleged that a violent felon and a conman were among those hired to work on Paul's project.
All of this led Logan Paul to release a foul-tempered video where he told Coffeezilla to "get a good lawyer, because you're gonna need it."
On Twitter, Coffeezilla claimed he's since received a call from Paul, who confirmed that threats of a defamation lawsuit are now being dropped.
In a subsequent message on Discord, Paul appeared to say that his response to Coffeezilla's series was "rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand" — and he apologized. Saying he was grateful that issues within CryptoZoo had been brought to light, he added:
"I will be taking accountability, apologizing and coming forward with a plan in the near future. Thank you all for believing in this project and sticking with me. I know it's been bumpy but your support is everything to me and I will make this right."
CryptoZoo is set to allow gamers to buy eggs for ZOO tokens, which can then be hatched into animals ranging from ducks to elephants. They can then be cross-bred into hybrids, with the rarest ones set to yield tokens as a reward.
But it hasn't all been plain sailing for Paul's pet project. The value of ZOO has plummeted by over 99%, amid allegations that the game's code has been stolen, and malicious actors have siphoned millions of dollars from its coffers.
He isn't the first YouTuber who has hastily abandoned plans to take legal action against a rival.
Last year, Bitboy Crypto took issue against fellow streamer Atozy, who had called him a "dirtbag" and claimed that he "milks his audience for a quick buck rather than giving them genuine advice."
BitBoy Crypto — whose real name is Benjamin Armstrong — was seeking more than $75,000 in damages after claiming Atozy's video was "a hit job, an attack piece, not some investigative report."
But the lawsuit caused a backlash among a number of crypto enthusiasts, including other YouTubers, with prominent influencer Cobie donating $100,000 to Atozy so he could defend himself in court.
Confirming that he was performing a U-turn, BitBoy Crypto said:
"I didn't understand that my name is now so big that if I filed a lawsuit it would be found and made public. Obviously, if this would have been public, I wouldn't have done it."
View full text