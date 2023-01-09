Polygon announces launch of Mastercard Artist Accelerator on Polygon

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon announces launch of Mastercard Artist Accelerator on Polygon

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2023-01-09 08:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

SNEAK PEEK

  • Mastercard reveals plans to leverage Polygon to assist and guide musical artists into the Web3 space.
  • The program is designed to assist musical artists in learning how to expand their brands via minting NFTs.
  • The accelerator will also include a limited edition NFT called “The Mastercard Music Pass.”

In a recent announcement, it has surfaced that Mastercard has plans to leverage Polygon to assist and guide musical artists into the Web3 space, including minting their own NFTs. 

The announcement was made on Friday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and revealed that it would be using the Polygon blockchain in order to launch its Mastercard Artist Accelerator. 

  
ANNOUNCED AT CES @Mastercard will launch the Mastercard Artist Accelerator #onPolygona Web3-based, fan-driven initiative to develop and launch emerging musical artists in the digital economy  https://t.co/oEK7g29XyH pic.twitter.com/D5kRZRtPU4
— Polygon – MATIC 
   (@0xPolygon) 
  January 6, 2023

What’s special about the program is the fact that it is designed to help musical artists learn how to expand their brands via minting NFTs, establishing a community, and building an online presence. Though the names of the participants have not been revealed, the company did reveal that the accelerator will come to an end later this year with a live-streamed artist showcase. 

As for the aim of this program, Mastercard disclosed that it is to facilitate the creation of a space for music content creation, collaboration, and ownership, with the help of the accelerator, in order to establish a connection worldwide with mentors in the Web3 space. 

The press release said that the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will kick off in spring 2023 and will prepare five emerging artists with the skills, tools, and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy. 

What’s more? The accelerator will be including a limited edition NFT called “The Mastercard Music Pass,” which, as per the company, will provide holders with access to exclusive music educational materials, physical and digital experiences, and other unique resources. 

There is certainly no denying that the Web3 space is backed by the potential to empower artists to grow a fanbase, make a living, and facilitate the introduction of novel mediums for self-expression and connection on their own terms. Most recently, Mastercard announced its collaboration with hi to introduce NFT customizable card that allowed their members to mint their own NFTs.

The post Polygon announces launch of Mastercard Artist Accelerator on Polygon appeared first on Today NFT News.

View full text