Polygon announces launch of Mastercard Artist Accelerator on Polygon

Mastercard reveals plans to leverage Polygon to assist and guide musical artists into the Web3 space.

The program is designed to assist musical artists in learning how to expand their brands via minting NFTs.

The accelerator will also include a limited edition NFT called "The Mastercard Music Pass."

In a recent announcement, it has surfaced that Mastercard has plans to leverage Polygon to assist and guide musical artists into the Web3 space, including minting their own NFTs.

The announcement was made on Friday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and revealed that it would be using the Polygon blockchain in order to launch its Mastercard Artist Accelerator.

ANNOUNCED AT CES @Mastercard will launch the Mastercard Artist Accelerator #onPolygona Web3-based, fan-driven initiative to develop and launch emerging musical artists in the digital economy https://t.co/oEK7g29XyH pic.twitter.com/D5kRZRtPU4 — Polygon – MATIC (@0xPolygon) January 6, 2023

What’s special about the program is the fact that it is designed to help musical artists learn how to expand their brands via minting NFTs, establishing a community, and building an online presence. Though the names of the participants have not been revealed, the company did reveal that the accelerator will come to an end later this year with a live-streamed artist showcase.

As for the aim of this program, Mastercard disclosed that it is to facilitate the creation of a space for music content creation, collaboration, and ownership, with the help of the accelerator, in order to establish a connection worldwide with mentors in the Web3 space.

The press release said that the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will kick off in spring 2023 and will prepare five emerging artists with the skills, tools, and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy.

What’s more? The accelerator will be including a limited edition NFT called “The Mastercard Music Pass,” which, as per the company, will provide holders with access to exclusive music educational materials, physical and digital experiences, and other unique resources.

There is certainly no denying that the Web3 space is backed by the potential to empower artists to grow a fanbase, make a living, and facilitate the introduction of novel mediums for self-expression and connection on their own terms. Most recently, Mastercard announced its collaboration with hi to introduce NFT customizable card that allowed their members to mint their own NFTs.

