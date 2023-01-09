Exchange
Digital Currency Group under investigation by U.S. authorities: Report

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-01-09 10:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, are under investigation by the United States Department of Justice's Eastern District of New York (EDNY) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report.
The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm Genesis Global Capital, noted the report citing people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors have already requested interviews and documents from both the companies, while the SEC is running an early-stage similar inquiry.
As of yet, no indictment has been brought against DCG, nor have both U.S. authorities provided any information about the case. According to a spokesperson for DCG, the company was unaware of the investigation.
“DCG has a strong culture of integrity and has always conducted its business lawfully. We have no knowledge of or reason to believe that there is any Eastern District of New York investigation into DCG.”
Genesis is one of the companies affected by the contagious wave following the collapse of FTX in November. According to the firm's disclosure on Nov. 10, it has $175 million locked up in an FTX trading account. Genesis halted withdrawals on Nov. 16 due to liquidity issues, and has engaged with investment bank Moelis & Company to assist with restructuring.
Related: Genesis tells clients it needs more time on financial woes after Gemini demands action
Genesis owes $900 million to the crypto exchange Gemini. They have operated together a product called Gemini Earn that allows crypto investors to earn 8% interest on their crypto loans. Gemini claims that DCG failed to repay Genesis, leading to the failure of payments to Gemini's clients.
Among other DCG subsidiaries are Grayscale Investments, media outlet CoinDesk, crypto exchange Luno and Bitcoin mining company Foundry. Cointelegraph reported that most of Grayscale’s trust funds are trading at a discount, with Ethereum Classic Trust hitting the hardest discount at 77% on Jan. 4, followed by Litecoin Trust at 65% and Bitcoin Cash Trust at 57%.
