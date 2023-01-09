copy link
154 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Were Deposited To The BendDAO Collateral
Jess Kar - NFTGators
2023-01-09 11:02
Over the past month, BendDAO saw significant growth in MAYCs, BAYCs, CloneX, and Moonbirds.
- 41% of the total MAYCs in the BendDAO collateral were deposited in the past month.
- 37% of BAYCs.
- 36% of CloneX NFTs.
- 57% of Moonbirds.
— NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 8, 2023
