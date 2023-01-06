Exchange
Top 10 Coins by Daily GitHub Development Activity

Lisa walter - CoinEdition
2023-01-06 16:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • ProofofGitHub shared data of the top 10 coins by daily GitHub development activity.
  • Decentraland is on top of the GitHub development activity list.
  • The precipitous drop in the quantity of MANA on cryptocurrency exchanges may have caused the development.
GitHub development activity tracker ProofofGitHub released a list of the top 10 currencies by daily activity on GitHub.
As of January 6, 2022, the Metaverse game, Decentraland (MANA) leads the GitHub development activity with a total number of 560 daily development activities, according to the data provider. Ranked second by development activity was Internet Computer (ICP) with 479.
The remaining three cryptocurrencies that made up the top five were 460 Cosmos (ATOM), 442 Ethereum (ETH), and 438 Status.
As per the data, sixth on the list is Polkadot (DOT) with 436 daily development activities; seventh is Vega Protocol (VEGA) with 427; eighth is Cardano (ADA) with 424; ninth is Filecoin (FIL) with 350; and the tenth place is held by Hedera (HBAR) with 278 daily development activities.
Users of the ProofofGitHub platform are provided with accurate GitHub analytics on a variety of development activities carried out by prominent cryptocurrency projects operating in the sector.
In related news, the most recent Decentraland development comes following Santiment’s 30 December revelation of a precipitous drop in the quantity of MANA on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not yet clear if the most recent supply to come out of exchanges, in conjunction with activities related to protocol development, will result in a change in the path that it takes over the course of the month.
It is also important to remember that Cardano (ADA) topped GitHub`s activity list that was released on December 14, 2022. The surge in activities was allegedly attributed to the arrival of confidential smart contracts as reported by Coin Edition.
