Shiba Inu Takes A Hit As Whale Moves $28.7 Million in SHIB

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Takes A Hit As Whale Moves $28.7 Million in SHIB

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2023-01-06 17:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Shiba Inu has taken a 3% hit today as a whale has moved a massive SHIB stack worth $28.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu Has Declined Over The Past Day

SHIB had kicked off 2023 on a positive note as the meme coin had been riding an uptrend during the first five days of the year. Today, however, the asset has reversed toward a decline and has already erased almost all the gains of the recent rally.
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading around $0.00000821, down 3% in the last 24 hours. Below is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto’s price over the past five days:
As you can see in the above graph, SHIB had been climbing up until yesterday and stood at around 6% gains for 2023 at that point. Since then, however, the coin has turned around and has been going down instead. Now, Shiba Inu only has 1% profits in year-to-date performance.
In terms of the weekly returns, SHIB investors are currently still 3% better off, but these profits are much lesser than the 7% value seen yesterday, suggesting that the downtrend is wiping away all the progress the coin has made recently. The meme coin’s fiercest rival, Dogecoin, is also only sitting at marginally better gains of about 4% in this period.
Now, why did Shiba Inu lose the upwards momentum and rapidly dropped off in the past day? The movement of whales could provide hints about it.

SHIB Whale Has Transferred 3.3 Trillion Tokens

As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba Inu transfer has been recorded on the Ethereum blockchain in the past day. In total, this transaction involved a movement of 3,373,256,285,000 SHIB, which was worth upwards of $28.7 million at the time of the transfer.
Here are the complete details of this transaction:
It would appear that both the sending and the receiving addresses for this transaction were unknown addresses. Such addresses are unattached to any known centralized platform (like an exchange), meaning that they are likely to be personal wallets.
As this transfer involved the movement of a massive amount of coins, the sender is most likely to be a whale. Now, what the whale intended to do with this transaction is unclear, as the receiving end is usually an exchange when selling is the purpose.
However, given that the price went down after this transaction (the same stack of coins is now worth only $27.7 million), the whale might have indeed dumped, and done so through over-the-counter (OTC) means instead.
Nonetheless, one optimistic sign for SHIB holders could perhaps be that the coin has become the most-traded token of the 1.000 largest Ethereum whales in recent hours, according to WhaleStats:
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken flipped $WETH for MOST TRADED token among top 1000 #ETH whales
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 1000!)#SHIB #WETH #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/L2fA1aKFnG
— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) January 6, 2023
This renewed interest could be for selling much like the whale from yesterday, but given that this trading activity has come after the price has already been declining, it might be for buying instead.
View full text