First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares

Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-06 15:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 797 −7.9 ▼ 1.0% Bitcoin (BTC) $16,734 −90.1 ▼ 0.5% Ethereum (ETH) $1,243 −10.7 ▼ 0.9% S&P 500 futures 3,830.25 +1.3 ▲ 0.0% FTSE 100 7,652.80 +19.3 ▲ 0.3% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.72% ▲ 0.0 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

Top Stories

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is seeking to keep control over $450 million in shares of trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD). The 56 million shares, in principle owned by Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang through a holding company called Emergent Fidelity Technologies, are the subject of a complex legal battle that also includes bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi and the U.S. Department of Justice. In a filing with a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware, FTX said the shares were only nominally held by Emergent Fidelity and should be frozen until they can be divided up fairly among FTX creditors. Bankman-Fried opposed that idea in a court filing made Thursday, arguing that he and Wang had legitimately bought the shares using money borrowed from FTX’s trading arm, Alameda Research, and that the loan was documented.
Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate whose Genesis Global Trading division announced more layoffs on Thursday, said it's shutting down its wealth-management division called HQ. "Due the state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto winter presenting significant headwinds to the industry, we made the decision to wind down HQ" as of Jan. 31, the company said in a statement. DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.
The price of tron, the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions stemming from crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market held steady. Justin Sun, who is the founder of Tron, sits on Huobi’s advisory board. The exchange said Friday it will cut its headcount by 20% and also closed internal staff communication channels to quell a rebellion, according to reports on Twitter. TRX fell nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, data shows. Huobi’s native HT exchange tokens have lost as much as 11% in the past 24 hours. Tron’s troubles come amid the crypto winter and ahead of the U.S. jobs report for December, which is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Chart of the Day

  • The chart compares the trading volume in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market with the year-over-year rate of change in U.S. personal income.
  • Personal income boosted NFT trading volumes between October 2020 and October 2021.
  • "NFTs, representing a high-risk sub-sector within a high-risk market, should be susceptible to the rate of change of personal income. Higher inflation and muted real wage growth have been the perfect cocktail for lower disposable income," Lewis Harland, portfolio manager at Decentral Park Capital, said in a 2022 review note.
  • "This model implies that a low or negative personal income rate of change may hinder significant NFT adoption. We are unlikely to see new NFT monthly volumes ATHs (all-time highs) in 2023 if a global recession plays out," Harland added.
Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

  • Bitcoin, Ether Options Market See Mixed Flow Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
  • Case for Bitcoin Weakens as Global Stockpile of Sub-Zero Bond Yields Vanishes
  • Crypto Exchange Huobi Experiences Heavy Token Outflows: Nansen
View full text