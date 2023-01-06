Apecoin in Top 10 by Trading Volume Among 500 Largest ETH Whales

Apecoin is now in the top 10 by trading volume among the 500 largest ETH whales.

This information was revealed by the analytics firm, Whalestats.

The value of Apecoin (APE) has dropped by 2.1%.

ApeCoin (APE), the cryptocurrency token of the well-known NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, has joined the top 10 list by trading volume among the top 500 Ethereum (ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours along with Shiba Inu coin (SHIB).

The information about the cryptocurrency’s advance to the leading position on the whale trading leaderboard was tweeted by the crypto analytics platform WhaleStats on January 6, 2023.

In a tweet that was released earlier, WhaleStats disclosed that in addition to APE, there are a number of other prominent crypto assets that are among the top-purchased ones. These include SHIB, UNI, MANA, BAT, and ENJ, among others.

In addition to this, APE`s and SHIB’s climb to the top 10 list has been attributed to the fact that they are among the coins that have been sold the most. However, USD-backed stablecoins, like USDC, USDT, and its derivatives, have accounted for roughly half of the coins on this list as of this writing.

ApeCoin’s market performance is quite sluggish, despite a lot of activity from Ethereum whales. As per InvestorObserver, when compared to the volatility of other cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) has seen a level of volatility that is around average.

On the other hand, the value of the cryptocurrency has dropped by 2.1%, reaching $3.97 at press time. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is No.30, with a live market cap of $1,433,588,293.