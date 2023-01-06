Apecoin in Top 10 by Trading Volume Among 500 Largest ETH Whales

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Apecoin in Top 10 by Trading Volume Among 500 Largest ETH Whales

Coin Edition
2023-01-06 13:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Apecoin is now in the top 10 by trading volume among the 500 largest ETH whales.
  • This information was revealed by the analytics firm, Whalestats.
  • The value of Apecoin (APE) has dropped by 2.1%.
ApeCoin (APE), the cryptocurrency token of the well-known NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, has joined the top 10 list by trading volume among the top 500 Ethereum (ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours along with Shiba Inu coin (SHIB).
The information about the cryptocurrency’s advance to the leading position on the whale trading leaderboard was tweeted by the crypto analytics platform WhaleStats on January 6, 2023.
In a tweet that was released earlier, WhaleStats disclosed that in addition to APE, there are a number of other prominent crypto assets that are among the top-purchased ones. These include SHIB, UNI, MANA, BAT, and ENJ, among others.
In addition to this, APE`s and SHIB’s climb to the top 10 list has been attributed to the fact that they are among the coins that have been sold the most. However, USD-backed stablecoins, like USDC, USDT, and its derivatives, have accounted for roughly half of the coins on this list as of this writing.
ApeCoin’s market performance is quite sluggish, despite a lot of activity from Ethereum whales. As per InvestorObserver, when compared to the volatility of other cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) has seen a level of volatility that is around average.
On the other hand, the value of the cryptocurrency has dropped by 2.1%, reaching $3.97 at press time. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is No.30, with a live market cap of $1,433,588,293.
View full text