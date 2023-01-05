Shopify Merchants Can Now Design, Mint and Sell Avalanche NFTs

Shopify (SHOP) expanded its non-fungible token (NFT) integration on Thursday, allowing its millions of merchants to begin designing, minting and selling Avalanche NFTs.

Using the Venly Shopify merchant app, storefronts can sell NFTs with "minimal technical knowledge," according to a press release. NFTs created by merchants are "automatically turned into products" that can be displayed and purchased on their storefronts. In addition, buyers are not required to have an existing crypto wallet and instead will receive an email with a link to a newly-created blockchain wallet.

"The integration makes it easy to navigate Avalanche NFT sales from initial design all the way through final distribution," said John Nahas, vice president of business at Ava Labs, the developer of the Avalanche blockchain.

The e-commerce giant launched its first NFT integration in July 2021, allowing merchants to sell NFTs directly from their stores instead of through third-party marketplaces. In addition, the platform released an NFT collection with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

According to Venly, Shopify owners can also earn royalties on secondary NFT transactions through the Venly Market.

“Our growing blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting merchants as they sell NFTs directly through their storefronts, helping to further grow participation in Web3 and expand what’s possible in commerce," said Shopify's blockchain ecosystem lead Christina Lomazzo.

Shopify joins a growing number of mainstream platforms that have embraced digital collectibles. Instagram and its parent company Meta recently opened up NFT minting and selling to a select group of digital creators, while Reddit successfully launched its NFT marketplace.