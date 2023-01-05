Collateral Haircuts on Cross Margin Now Introduced by Binance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Collateral Haircuts on Cross Margin Now Introduced by Binance

Kester Odero - BlockchainReporter
2023-01-05 14:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance Margin will begin implementing collateral haircuts on Cross Margin as of 2023-01-12 as part of its risk management strategies. Margin trading is a way to trade assets using capital provided by a third party. Compared to traditional trading accounts, margin trading accounts give traders access to additional funds and aid them in utilizing positions.
As part of its risk control measures, #Binance Margin will be introducing collateral haircuts on Cross Margin from January 12, 08:00am UTC.Read more https://t.co/LVSndlVyjR
— Binance (@binance) January 5, 2023
The Cross Margin Collateral Ratio tab of the Margin Data page contains a list of all the borrowable assets on Cross Margin as well as the corresponding collateral ratios for valuation (i.e., collateral haircuts). Each user’s maximum borrowing and transfer-out amounts on Cross Margin will be determined by Binance Margin based on their collateral value, which is the USDT-equivalent worth of all assets in a user’s Cross Margin account after taking into consideration the pertinent collateral ratios.
The margin level of Cross Margin accounts will be determined based on users’ total asset worth on Cross Margin without any haircuts; the collateral value will have no bearing on this calculation.

Delisting of borrowable assets

Binance Margin Will Remove KEY From Isolated Margin and Delist AGLD, DATA, ERN, FIO & TROY as Borrowable Assets. On the cross-margin pairs AGLD/BTC, AGLD/BUSD, AGLD/USDT, DATA/BUSD, DATA/USDT, ERN/BUSD, ERN/USDT, FIO/BUSD, FIO/USDT, TROY/BUSD, and TROY/USDT, as well as the isolated margin pair KEY/USDT, Binance will close customers’ holdings, carry out an automated settlement, and cancel any pending orders. Then these pairings will be removed from Cross Margin and Isolated Margin. To prevent any possible losses, users are strongly urged to cancel their holdings before the end of margin trading.
Users of Portfolio Margin are urged to move the aforementioned tokens from their Margin Wallet to their Spot Wallet and, if necessary, top up their margin amount by 2023-01-19. Users should keep a careful eye on the Unified Maintenance Margin Ratio (Uni-MMR) to prevent any possible liquidation that can happen if the aforementioned tokens are taken out of the Margin Wallet.
View full text