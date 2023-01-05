Silvergate Cuts 40% Jobs, Writes Off Diem Asset Acquisition

Silvergate Capital (SI), the crypto-focussed bank, has cut 40% of its total staff or about 200 employees, the firm said on Thursday. Shares of Silvergate tanked 41% at $12.89 in pre-market trading following the announcement.

The bank has also halted its plans to launch a digital currency and has written off the $196 million related to its acquisition of the technology and assets of Diem Association from Meta (FB).

Diem had said in February last year that Silvergate would be buying its assets and technology.

“In response to the rapid changes in the digital asset industry during the fourth quarter, we took commensurate steps to ensure that we were maintaining cash liquidity in order to satisfy potential deposit outflows, and we currently maintain a cash position in excess of our digital asset related deposits,” said Silvergate CEO Alan Lane.

Macro headwinds and contagion from the collapse of firms like Celsius and FTX led to a significant downturn in the crypto industry last year, with several bankruptcies being underpinned by poor performance in major crypto assets like bitcoin and ethereum, both of which lost more than 60% of their respective market caps in 2022.

Despite the correction, Silvergate's Exchange Network Platform continued to operate with an average daily trade volume of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, rising from $1.2 billion in the previous quarter.

However, it witnessed an outflow of around $8.1 billion in digital asset deposits during the fourth quarter. To counter the outflows, Silvergate sold off $5.2 billion of debt securities, incurring a loss of $718 million.

Read more: Silvergate Shares Drop to Fresh 2-Year Low Amid FTX Testimony

UPDATE (Jan. 5, 12:38 UTC): Updates share price. Adds context throughout.