Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience

Jocelyn Yang - CoinDesk
2023-01-04 23:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, said it needs more time to sort out its tricky position.
This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
  • "While we are committed to moving as quickly as possible, this is a very complex process that will take some additional time," Derar Islim wrote in a letter sent to clients on Wednesday.
  • Following the FTX collapse in November, Genesis locked up $900 million of funds from clients of retail crypto brokerage Gemini.
  • Amid reports of an imminent solution or even a bankruptcy filing, Genesis in early December said some sort of resolution would likely be a matter of "weeks" rather than days. Genesis and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG).
  • Stakes were upped a bit more on Monday of this week, when Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss blasted DCG CEO Barry Silbert for "bad faith stall tactics." In an open letter posted to Twitter, it alleges Gemini has awaited word on a repayment agreement for six weeks to no avail.

Token Roundup

Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at the $16,800 level, up 0.8% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed up as traders considered minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting in December and potential inflation-taming, interest rate hikes in 2023. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.
Ether (ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency recently climbed 3.3% to trade around $1,252. The ether-bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio could rally toward a two-month high, according to Lewis Harland, a portfolio manager at Decentral Park Capital. "It may be we see a 'bears in disbelief' rally for ETH over the coming weeks," he said. Harland said that the Ethereum network's upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which will open withdrawals of staked ether and reduce users’ rollup fees after the implementation of EIP4844, will serve as bullish catalysts for the cryptocurrency.
Bonk (BONK): The Shiba Inu-themed token that was issued on Dec. 25 has returned 2,220% to traders in the past week with a 150% rise at one point Wednesday before it settled at a more recent 95% gain, according to CoinGecko data.. The token was airdropped to Solana non-fungible token (NFT) communities and creators, which led to quick hype and massive trading volumes for the token, as CoinDesk reported Tuesday.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMIP) 834.73 +11.8 ▲ 1.4% Bitcoin (BTC) $16,820 +157.3 ▲ 0.9% Ethereum (ETH) $1,253 +41.2 ▲ 3.4% S&P 500 daily close 3,852.97 +28.8 ▲ 0.8% Gold $1,862 +21.9 ▲ 1.2% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.71% ▼ 0.1 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices; gold is COMEX spot price. Prices as of about 4 p.m. ET

Crypto Market Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Respond Positively to Falling Economic Data

By Glenn Williams Jr.
During the hour following the release of the two reports (15:00 UTC: 10AM ET), a brief tug of war occurred between BTC buyers and sellers. Applying Bollinger Bands to BTC's hourly chart shows a reduced price from its 20-period moving average, before reversing course into the following hour.
Volume spiked during the hour, implying that trading activity was prodded at least partly by the economic news, and underscoring its relevance. Volume subsequently subsided in the following hour. Applying Bollinger Bands to BTC's daily chart, shows prices settling in above the 20-day moving average and approaching the upper range of the bands. The price range between daily high and low also expanded to its highest point in nearly 14 trading sessions.
A break above the higher Bollinger Band would be a bullish signal, but would likely need a stronger push of momentum. At the moment, this does not appear to be imminent.
Read the full technical take here.

Trending posts

  • Listen 🎧: Today’s "CoinDesk Markets Daily" podcast discusses the latest market movements and a look at the awful year that was for most crypto miners.
  • Binance Led in Market Share in 2022 as Volume on Centralized Exchanges Fell
  • Ethereum Builder ConsenSys and AMD SPAC Plows on Despite 95% of Shares Being Redeemed
  • Ethereum in 2023: Here’s What to Look Forward To
  • NFT Research Tool NFT Inspect Is Shutting Down
  • DeFi Tool Convex to Make Changes to Staking Service for Curve Token Rewards
  • US DoJ Is Seizing Banking Assets, Robinhood Shares Linked to FTX, Court Told
  • Coinbase Will Pay $50M Fine to New York Regulator to Settle Background Check Charges
View full text