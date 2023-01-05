Goobers NFT Collection Tanks as Founder Says He Gambled Away Funds

Goobers NFT founder DNP3 admits to gambling away user funds.

The value of Goobers and related projects have dropped.

NFT community lashes back at the apology statement.

DNP3, a popular Twitch broadcaster who has founded many cryptocurrency projects like The Goobers NFT, the Gridcraft Network metaverse platform, and the CluCoin coin for philanthropic activities, acknowledged on Tuesday that he had lost investment capital due to gambling.

In a statement on Twitter, DNP3 said that he had poured “Every dollar” he had into “[crypto casino] Stake” in “hopes of winning big.”

"Even when the big wins did happen it wasn’t enough. Eventually, I lost everything. In addition to my own life savings, I also irresponsibly used investor funds to try and ‘get my money back’ from the casino, which was wrong for so many reasons"

He went on to add that he is “completely broke both financially and spiritually,” adding that he was working with a support group to get back on a “path of recovery.”

It is not yet known how much money was lost. After the news broke, the value of The Goobers project dropped by 9% in terms of market cap and the price of CluCoin dropped by 63%. Goobers NFTs are 15,000 randomized Ethereum collectibles. According to OpenSea, Since its inception in September 2021, the project has raked in 968 ETH, or almost $1.2 million.

Since then, the statement has sent the NFT community into a frenzy, with one Crypto enthusiast Jess saying, “Not another ‘I’m sorry'” a sentiment held by many users as FTX creator Sam Bankman-Fried began a series of apologies following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, one angry user added, “we really couldn’t make it one full week my god.”