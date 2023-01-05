RTFKT’s COO Says He Lost His NFTs in Phishing Attack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

RTFKT’s COO Says He Lost His NFTs in Phishing Attack

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2023-01-05 08:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
New year or not, NFT thefts are on the rise. Nikhil Gopalani, the COO of RTFKT, has become the latest victim. The exec took to Twitter to reveal losing a significant number of NFTs from his wallet in a phishing attack.
“Hey Clone X community – I was hacked by a clever Phisher (same phone # as apple ID) & sold all my clone x / some other nfts… Obviously pretty upset and hurt by this and I havent really been able to move all day. Hope people who bought my clones love them (being positive).”
  • Phishing scams have become rampant in the crypto ecosystem, where scammers lure users to accidentally hand over the credentials to their wallets to initiate an irreversible transaction.
  • On-chain data revealed that the attacker used two wallets used to collectively drain more than $173,000 worth of NFTs from Gopalani’s wallet.
  • While one of the wallets was found empty, the other had 19 CloneX NFTs, 18 RTKFT Space Pods, 17 Loot Pods, 11 CryptoKicks, and 19 RTFKT Animus Eggs, among others.
  • Details are thin at the moment, but RTFKT’s CTO, Samuel Cardillo, said Gopalani may have provided the phishers, posing as big companies, with confidential data.
  • Many community members were not happy that the execs chose not to divulge more details on the entire incident and called their responses to be “very corporate.”
  • Cardillo, however, dismissed the accusation and hinted that a legal investigation may be underway, which could be why more information could not be shared.
  • One Twitter user made an interesting point about stolen NFTs.
“If someone steals your bicycle, it’s generally understood that the bike is still yours. With an NFT, the “owner” is whoever has the token in their wallet. So, if someone’s ape NFT gets stolen via a phishing scam, the blockchain treats the thief as the new owner.”
The post RTFKT’s COO Says He Lost His NFTs in Phishing Attack appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text