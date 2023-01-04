Magic Eden Issue Leads to Fake NFT Listings

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden on Wednesday said an unresolved issue has allowed fake NFTs to be listed and sold as part of real collections.

Magic Eden acknowledged the issue on Twitter, asking users to refresh their browsers.

Update: Please hard refresh your browsers to make sure you are only seeing verified collection items. We're monitoring the situation & will use this thread for updates.We have fixed 2 issues:1) fake NFTs being listed on collection pages2) tx of fake NFTs on activity tabs — Magic Eden 🪄 (@MagicEden) January 4, 2023

The marketplace said it believes the issue has “impacted fewer than 10 collections,” according to a tweet.

One of the affected projects is Y00ts, one of the higher-priced collections on Magic Eden created by DeGods. A handful of fake Y00ts have been sold since the issue began.

Do not buy these @y00tsNFT on @MagicEden, they are fake! Basically, every single collection is fake on Magiceden, a massive exploit is happening ongoing.High-value NFTs are suffering the most, as attackers choose to exploit higher-value NFTs first. pic.twitter.com/35RYHOKVxd — HGE.SOL 🔤🧙‍♂️ (@HGESOL) January 4, 2023

DeGods put out a statement to their community warning users of the issue shortly after it began.

The fake listings began earlier this morning with the ABC collection, which the marketplace appeared to have solved by adding more verification layers, according to a tweet.

It's unclear what caused the issue or how many collectors were impacted.

It’s the second snafu Magic Eden has seen in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, users reported seeing pornographic images in place of their NFTs, an issue the marketplace identified as linked to its third-party image caching service.

Magic Eden did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.