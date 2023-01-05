Dogecoin (DOGE) Foundation Raises $5M DOGE Core Fund – Here’s What’s Next

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin (DOGE) Foundation Raises $5M DOGE Core Fund – Here’s What’s Next

Tadas Klimasevskis - DailyCoin
2023-01-05 11:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the top dog memecoin and the largest Proof Of Work (PoW) blockchain, announced a five million fund for core developers to carry out their projects. The new wallet dedicated to motivating builders has five keyholders, including core developers Michi Lumin, Patrick Lodder, Marshall Hayner, Ross Nicoll, and Chromatic. All five are also members of the Dogecoin Foundation Advisory Board.
According to the official statement, the new multi-signature wallet by Dogecoin Foundation “will disburse rewards to developers of Dogecoin Core for work on all contributions, no matter how big or small.” At press time, 5,000,000 Dogecoins (DOGE) convert to $359,740.

What’s Next for DOGE?

The development comes just a week after Doge Whisperer, one of the leading developers behind DOGE, released the highly-anticipated DOGE Tipping Jar. With the new extension, every website owner can add a Dogecoin Tip Jar in a few simple steps.
Meanwhile, the developers are working on an official Layer-2 solution for DOGE. The scaling solution is being developed in partnership with BluePepper and is set for an early to mid-2023 release.
As if that wasn’t enough, a new version of the self-custodial MyDoge Wallet was recently launched after trust in CeFi exchanges hit an all-time low. Finally, with the latest Dogecoin node upgrade, Doge Designer, a prominent member of the DOGE Army, suggests that crypto enthusiasts should immediately upgrade to v.1.14.16 for improved network efficiency.

DOGE Floats Slightly Above Support Line

At press time, the leading memecoin is changing hands at $0.071844, according to CoinGecko. The #8 ranked cryptocurrency fetched 1.6% gains in the last 24 hours.
On the other hand, the monthly perspective looks way worse for DOGE, with 31% in the red. On top of that, the canine coin has lost 57.7% of its market value since early 2022. However, the DOGE Army keeps building, as many crypto enthusiasts see DOGE improving in adoption cases, even though the market price is still just a fraction of DOGE’s all-time high.

On the Flipside

  • After the announcement by Dogecoin Foundation, some members spotted incorrect info. Shortly after, DOGE advisor Misha Boar revised the message to match the agreed-upon policy.

Why You Should Care

The leading memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is also the largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, only trailing behind the top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC).
View full text