ETH Up After Nansen Releases Latest Crypto Industry Analysis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Up After Nansen Releases Latest Crypto Industry Analysis

Danielle du Toit - CoinEdition
2023-01-04 16:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • ETH is currently trading at $1,249.94 after a 2.72% price increase.
  • Nansen took to Twitter to share a breakdown of their latest crypto industry analysis.
  • The launch of the Diversified Staked ETH Index (dsETH) could take place before the end of January.
Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1,249.94 after a 2.72% price increase over the last 24 hours. The leading altcoin is also still in the green by more than 4% over the last seven days. ETH’s 24-hour trading volume also saw a double-digit increase over the last day and now stands at $5,238,450,559.
One of the reasons for ETH’s stellar performance over the last day could have something to do with the latest analysis shared by Nansen on their official Twitter page.
The blockchain analysis firm known as Nansen took to Twitter on January 3 to share a breakdown of their latest crypto industry analysis. Perhaps the biggest highlight in the report is that 15.87 million ETH has been staked, which is estimated to be 13.2% of the total circulating supply. At current prices, this is worth about $19.3 billion.
ETH LSD providers (Source: Nansen)
The chart above which was shared in Nansen’s analysis shows that Lido Finance is still the dominant LDS (Liquid Staked Derivatives) provider, and they make up about 80% of the market at press time.
Also mentioned in the firm’s analysis is that Frax Finance (frxETH), which was launched in mid-October of last year, has seen significant growth. The number of unique addresses for both frxETH and sfrxETH has been on the rise.
Lastly, perhaps the most exciting event to take place this month is the launch of the Diversified Staked ETH Index (dsETH), which Index Coop has hinted will happen before the end of this month.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
ETH Up After Nansen Releases Latest Crypto Industry Analysis appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text