Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework

Ciaran Lyons - Cointelegraph
2023-01-04 16:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator.
The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double value” of responding to the risks associated with investing in digital assets alongside giving the authority means to adopt a regulation.
The authority has established multiple committees over the past several years to examine and regulate the issuance of cryptocurrencies and promote the development of digital markets in Israel.
The latest committee was tasked with examining the authority’s policy on investment products in digital assets.
An amendment to the definition of the term “securities” to include “digital assets” used for financial investment was also included in the proposal.
It was further added that the definition of “digital assets” as a digital “representation” of value or rights used for financial investment.
The authority also seeks powers to oversee the digital asset industry, including setting requirements for issuers and intermediaries and imposing sanctions for non-compliance.
The document has opened the communications up for public comment until Feb. 12. It also seeks to establish a requirement for issuers of digital assets to publish a prospectus-like document before the issuance or registration of the assets for trading.
Investor protection is prioritized by requiring intermediaries in the digital asset industry to comply with rules similar to those applied to intermediaries in the traditional securities industry, such as the requirement to hold a license and meet capital adequacy standards.
Areas to address the unique features of digital assets, such as the ability to use smart contracts and the potential for tokens to have multiple functions were also mentioned.
The regulator aims to facilitate the development of the digital asset industry in Israel by allowing for the establishment of digital asset exchanges and enabling the use of digital assets as collateral.
Risks associated with digital assets were also addressed, such as the potential for fraud and market manipulation, by granting the authority the power to intervene in cases of suspected wrongdoing.
This comes after Israel’s chief economist Shira Greenberg laid out a list of recommendations to policymakers on how they should tackle digital asset laws and drive-up crypto adoption.
In a 109-page report submitted to the Minister of Finance at the end of November 2022, Greenberg called for a more comprehensive regulatory framework that would bring trading platforms and crypto issuers in line and give regulators more power to oversee the industry.
View full text