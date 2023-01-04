Exchange
Bitcoin Taps 8-Day High, Solana Jumps 40% Weekly: Market Watch

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-01-04 14:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Bitcoin’s 14th birthday brought some positive price swings for the asset as it pumped to almost $17,000 for the first time this year.

Some altcoins continue to chart notable gains, led by Solana and Lido.

SOL, LDO on a Roll

It was roughly a week ago when Solana was dropping hard, following several consecutive adverse developments around the network and the native token’s adoption. The culmination came when SOL dumped to a multi-week low of just under $8.

However, the landscape started to change amid a new NFT project launched on Solana, and, somewhat surprisingly, positive comments coming from Ethereum’s co-founder – Vitalik Buterin.

SOL went on a roll and skyrocketed to over $13.5 as of now. This means the asset is up by 40% on a weekly scale and more than 60% since its low of $8.

LDO is another notable gainer in the past seven days, being up by 45%. This came as the project became the leader in terms of TVL locked in a single DeFi project.

NEAR protocol and Ethereum Classic have both jumped by double digits on a daily scale to $1.5 and $18, respectively.

The larger-cap alts have also seen some notable gains. Ethereum is up by 3% and trades at $1,250, while BNB has reclaimed $250 following a 4% daily increase. Cardano has added 5% of value and sits at $0.265.

The crypto market cap is up by $15 billion daily. The metric is now close to $820 billion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

Bitcoin Sees 8-Day High

The primary cryptocurrency was harmed during the last day of the otherwise quite violent 2022 when it dipped to a low of under $16,400. It recovered some ground in the following hours and was quite calm at around $16,500 on January 1.

It started to gain some value in the next two days, jumping to $16,700. Yesterday, which was the cryptocurrency’s 14th birthday, saw a price increase to just under $17,000.

This became the asset’s highest price tag since December 27. Despite failing to overcome that level and retracing by around $100, BTC is still in the green on a daily scale.

However, its market dominance has taken a hit following the altcoins’ surge and is down to 39.6%. The metric was north of 40% just a few days ago.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

The post Bitcoin Taps 8-Day High, Solana Jumps 40% Weekly: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

