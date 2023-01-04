Algorand Reaches A Billion Processed Transactions

On Wednesday, the Algorand Foundation announced via Twitter that it had reached a new milestone. The Foundation revealed that the Algorand blockchain had processed a billion transactions since its launch. The team said this was possible thanks to a period of sustained high load, and the network behaved smoothly.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.1901 at press time, up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.