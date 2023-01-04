Final Fantasy Parent Square Enix Is Bullish on Blockchain Gaming in 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Final Fantasy Parent Square Enix Is Bullish on Blockchain Gaming in 2023

Rosie Perper - CoinDesk
2023-01-04 04:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Blockchain-based gaming continues to garner interest among some of the largest global gaming companies, even in the face of an extended crypto winter that has chilled many sectors of the industry.

On Sunday, Square Enix, the multinational holding company behind the popular Final Fantasy video games, released a New Year's letter from its president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda, affirming its push into blockchain gaming.

"In terms of new business domains, we named three focus investment fields under our medium-term business plan," Matsuda wrote. "Among those, we are most focused on blockchain entertainment, to which we have devoted aggressive investment and business development efforts.

As part of its strategy for 2023, the Tokyo-based video game giant said it it has "multiple blockchain games based on original [intellectual property] under development," which it has been teasing since last year. It is also soliciting global investment to expand its stake in promising blockchain startups.

The company acknowledged that while it has been a year of "great volatility" for crypto, it remained confident in the future of Web3. "In the wake of the aforementioned turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry, there is now a trend to view blockchain technology as a mere means to an end and to discuss what needs to happen to achieve the end of delivering new experiences and excitement to customers. I see this as a very beneficial development for the future growth of the industry."

Conditions for growth in Japan

As Square Enix plans its further expansion into Web3, conditions for growth have been set in Japan, where the company is headquartered.

In June 2022, Japan's government approved a plan called “Priority Policy Program for Realizing a Digital Society," which outlined how the country would promote Web3 by learning more about decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In July 2022, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry set up the Web3 Policy Promotion Office to field issues related to building a business on the blockchain.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been active in efforts to jumpstart the country's economy, particularly through promoting investment in digital technology. In a policy speech in October 2022, Kishida said that Japan will continue to focus on “supporting the social implementation of digital technology” and will “promote efforts to expand the use of Web3 services that utilize the metaverse and NFTs.”

Japan's financial regulator has also proposed easing tax rules for corporate and individual crypto investors, and its digital ministry is exploring creating a DAO in order to better understand the technology.

Gamers remain skeptical

Square Enix has been "aggressively investing" in blockchain gaming since 2018, though its core audience of hardcore gamers remains skeptical of blockchain integration.

In October 2021, the company launched Shi-San-Sei Million Arthur, a collection of NFT digital stickers on the LINE blockchain, as its first foray into digital collectibles. In a financial results briefing in November, the company said it would be making "a robust entry into blockchain games" and touted the addition of token economics into its games.

But traditional gamers have expressed skepticism about the dive into blockchain gaming, pushing back against the company's release of Final Fantasy VII collectible figures that came with NFTs as well as the recent announcement of its first game built around Ethereum NFTs called Symbiogenesis. Some gamers were also confused by the company's sale of three of its studios in May 2022, including the maker of the Tomb Raider franchise, in order to fund its blockchain expansion.

Still, investment in Web3 gaming continues to grow, and other traditional gaming studios like Ubisoft have also started to embrace the technology.

With its latest announcement, Square Enix has demonstrated that it intends to be a leader in the space.

"Blockchain has been an object of exhilaration and a source of turmoil, but with that in the rearview mirror, we hope that blockchain games will transition to a new stage of growth in 2023," Matsuda wrote.

View full text