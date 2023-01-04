Bitcoin Turns 14: Genesis Day and Satoshi’s Idea of Monetary Sovereignty

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Turns 14: Genesis Day and Satoshi’s Idea of Monetary Sovereignty

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2023-01-04 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The streak of bankruptcies and price declines has dampened glimmers of positive progress. But Bitcoin just turned 14 today. January 3 is known as Bitcoin Genesis Day for the first block of BTC ever mined by Satoshi way back in 2009, which paved the way for the cryptocurrency as we know it today.
The first block on the network hosts a single transaction – the 50 BTC block reward – sent to the pseudonymous creator(s) for mining it. The BTC mining rewards are yet to be touched.
Since the creation of Satoshi’s revolutionary monetary system and its intrinsic currency, a lot has changed.

‘Chancellor on the Brink of Second Bailout for Banks’

The Genesis block essentially reflects Satoshi’s rejection of the centralized infrastructures of the current fiat system. The developer, instead, believed in decentralized pillars that were cryptographically secured in a mathematically verifiable digital system.
Clearly, the old system was failing, shaking people’s faith in banks. Building a new one without all of the controls and perils meant that coincided with the climactic unraveling of the global economy was a major milestone.
Satoshi did not stop there. Before mysteriously disappearing, they covertly coded into the genesis block with an “Easter Egg.”
“The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”
The above text is a headline for an article in the edition of The [London] Times about the British government’s failure to stimulate the economy after the 2007-08 financial crisis. The message was clear. The creation of genesis block on the same day as news of an imminent bank bailout is certainly symbolic.
Bitcoin was designed to serve the exact purpose that financial institutions, which are considered too big to fail, failed to do. Unlike traditional banks, Bitcoin cannot be bailed out. There is no middleman, no third party, nor any sort of corporate entity to meddle between the asset and the consumer.

Bitcoin’s Consistent Popularity

No amount of doomsayers and mainstream media declaring Bitcoin dead can actually make the blockchain stop. The crypto-asset has experienced four major bull/bear cycles since its inception.
More than a decade later, Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency option, despite the creation of thousands.
Data from Nasdaq and Ycharts, as shared on Reddit this week, revealed that there is no dethroning the king coin any time soon. While Ethereum recorded more than fourfold with 408.5 million ETH transactions in 2022, Bitcoin still remains the most searched crypto. It even reported a steadier transaction volume in its network than its rival.
The post Bitcoin Turns 14: Genesis Day and Satoshi’s Idea of Monetary Sovereignty appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text