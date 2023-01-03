Exchange
Solana Beats Ethereum, Polygon, & Others With Most Transactions

Ross - CoinEdition
2023-01-03 12:47
  • GokuStats reported Solana is processing the most number of transactions on a daily basis.
  • Solana is processing close to 30 million transactions every day.
  • Polygon and Ethereum have 3 million and 1 million daily transactions, respectively
According to the data platform, GokuStats by Artemis, Solana is processing the most number of transactions compared to any other blockchain including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, NEAR, and Aptos.
The daily transactions on Solana reached 30 million on January 2, 2023. Moreover, the blockchain has been maintaining a steady number of transactions close to 30 million since June of 2022.
In comparison, Polygon was much lower at 3 million with a dip on January 2, 2023. Avalanche was right under 3 million from June of 2022 to the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, Ethereum floated right under Avalanche with a little under 3 million transactions.
Moreover, a downtrend was observed in NEAR’s daily transactions with roughly 300,000 trades in January 2023. On the other hand, Aptos started strong with a sudden increase of up to 2 million transactions in October 2022. However, the trades soon dropped below 100,000 in January of 2023.
Although Solana is winning in terms of daily transactions, Ethereum and Polygon are in direct competition with Solana when it comes to active addresses on the blockchains. While Ethereum noted a rise beyond 1 million active wallets on December 18, 2022, Solana is currently leading the board.
Polygon saw a dip on January 2, 2023, in active addresses, nevertheless, Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum are all accounting for nearly 1 million active addresses on their respective networks, on a daily basis.
Additionally, on January 2, Solana’s (SOL) price also shot up by 11% in just 24 hours, as reported by CoinGecko. After trading below double digits for several days, the new year finally observed a jump to $11.80 on January 3.
View full text