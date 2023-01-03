DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-03 10:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Popular decentralized finance (DeFi) application Sushi will sunset two products as part of broader plans towards making the protocol sustainable and profitable.

Chief technology officer Matthew Lilley said in a tweet thread last week that two products – the Kashi lending platform and MISO, a launchpad for external tokens – would be shuttered due to low public interest and the significant team effort that went into maintaining the two.

“We made the decision to deprecate Kashi (Sushi Lending) and Miso (Sushi Launch Pad),” Lilley said, adding that yet-unnamed “successors” to these products could be launched in the future once Sushi has the requisite resources to support their functioning.

Lilley said Sushi developers would focus more on the protocol’s decentralized exchange (DEX) product. “In Q3/Q4 it became obvious that there was a strong need to prioritize, and we decided to focus on ideas to improve our most loved and profitable product, the DEX, SushiSwap,” he said.

SushiSwap, the DEX, has over $390 million in locked token value as of Tuesday, per DeFiLlama data. Some $280 million of that is locked on Ethereum-based assets.

In contrast, Kashi has a little over $800,000 in locked assets, the data shows, suggesting poor demand for the lending product. It held nearly $40 million during its 2021 peak but has seen gradual outflows ever since.

2022 proved to be a difficult year for crypto lenders, with centralized companies like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital filing for bankruptcy after heavily relied-upon yields across DeFi dried up.

Since December, Sushi developers have been proposing and making changes to the protocol to ensure its long-term operational viability.

As CoinDesk reported, the Sushi treasury provided for only 18 months of runway calculated from the first week of December, causing a significant deficit in its treasury. Lead developer Jared Gray proposed setting Kanpai, a fee-diversion protocol, to 100% of fees diverted to the treasury multisig for one year at the time, or until new token distribution and reward schemes were implemented.

On Dec. 30, Gray proposed a token buyback, fee burns and rewards plan to the Sushi community. The proposal is seeing active discussions as of Tuesday.

View full text