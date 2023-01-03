Genesis-DCG Loan Leads to Class Action Arbitration Case from Gemini Clients

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Genesis-DCG Loan Leads to Class Action Arbitration Case from Gemini Clients

Sam Reynolds - CoinDesk
2023-01-03 04:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Three Gemini Earn users have filed a request for class action arbitration against Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group in response to Gemini suspending its Earn redemption program due to Genesis freezing withdrawals.

DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.

Class-action arbitration — a dispute resolution process where a neutral third-party arbitrator resolves disputes between parties — is often seen as an alternative to a class-action lawsuit. The arbitration process is usually voluntary and less formal. However, the decision of the arbitrator is binding and cannot be appealed, making the process potentially faster and less expensive than a class-action lawsuit.

The claimants allege Genesis has failed to return their and all Gemini Earn users' digital assets as required under the Master Agreements between the firm and users.

They claim Genesis first breached the Master Agreement when the firm became insolvent in the summer of 2022, but concealed its insolvency from its customers.

Genesis then, they allege, engaged in a sham transaction with its parent company, DCG, to conceal the insolvency, exchanging the right to collect a $2.3 billion debt owed to Genesis by the now-insolvent hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for a promissory note of $1.1 billion due in 2033.

The group also claims that Genesis’ Master Agreement effectively is creating unregistered sales of securities, and are seeking to rescind the contracts of sale and related damages.

There is also a concurrent class action suit filed against Gemini in late December by investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings, which alleges the exchange engaged in the sale of unregistered securities via its Earn program.

"When Genesis encountered financial distress as a result of a series of collapses in the crypto market in 2022, including FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”), Genesis was unable to return the crypto assets it borrowed from Gemini Earn investors," a filing from the Pica and Hastings class action says. "[Gemini] refused to honor any further investor redemptions, effectively wiping out all investors who still had holdings in the program, including plaintiffs."

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss and DCG CEO Barry Silbert engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter late Monday, where the exchange executive accused Silbert of engaging in “bad faith stall tactics” over plans to resume withdrawals from Genesis.

Winklevoss says that Genesis and DCG owe Gemini and its clients $900 million, and gave Silbert until January 8 to publicly commit to solving this problem.

View full text